Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Del. Kim Taylor wins House District 82 race after recount

On Wednesday, the Dinwiddie Circuit Court ruled that Delegate Kim Taylor won her seat back in...
On Wednesday, the Dinwiddie Circuit Court ruled that Delegate Kim Taylor won her seat back in the Virginia House of Delegates.(WWBT)
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Republican Delegate Kimberly Taylor has been declared the winner after a recount of votes in the House District 82 race.

As a result of Tuesday’s recount, Taylor came out on top with 14,289 and 14,236 votes for her opponent Democrat Kimberly Pope Adams.

After the Nov. 7 election, Pope Adams requested a recount after Del. Kim Taylor received 14,286 votes, or 50.05%, according to election results on the state Board of Elections website. Pope Adams received 14,208 votes or 49.78%. There were 48 votes (0.17%) for write-in candidates.

Virginia law allows candidates to seek a recount if the margin is less than 1%.

“Although this was a long process, we knew November’s results would be upheld,” said Taylor. “I am thankful to all of the volunteers and elections officials who made this process as seamless as possible. I am proud of the campaign we ran, and I look forward to getting back to Richmond in January and delivering for the 82nd District.”

“I would like to congratulate Delegate Taylor on her re-election to the Virginia House of Delegates,” Pope Adams said. “This race was far closer than many anticipated, and we petitioned for this recount to ensure every eligible voter had their ballot counted. With the final results in, it is now clear we came up just short.”

The 82nd District covers Petersburg, Surry, and parts of Prince George and Dinwiddie counties.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodwill Vase
Virginia woman’s $3.99 thrift store find sells for over $107K: ‘A Christmas miracle’
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Empower Brands is recalling two models of the Power XL Vortex dual-basket air fryer, DUAF-005...
More than 300K air fryers sold at Walmart, Target and Kohl’s recalled
Henrico Police says the water main break closed down George F. Baker Elementary, John Rolfe...
Water main break that closed 3 Henrico schools has been repaired
Xfinity has required customers to reset passwords and strongly recommends enabling two-factor...
Comcast’s Xfinity warns customers of recent security data breach

Latest News

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling on cuts to the state income tax.
Youngkin calls for lower income taxes while raising the sales tax
Lawmakers heading to the Virginia Statehouse in the new year are working behind the scenes...
Local lawmakers lay out priorities ahead of Virginia General Assembly session
Lawmakers heading to the Virginia Statehouse in the new year are working behind the scenes...
Lawmakers Talk Legislation Ahead of Session
28-year-old Irvo Otieno died in police custody while going through a mental health crisis.
Gov. Youngkin doubles down on efforts to reform Virginia’s mental health resources