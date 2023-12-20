Del. Kim Taylor wins House District 82 race after recount

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Republican Delegate Kimberly Taylor has been declared the winner after a recount of votes in the House District 82 race.

As a result of Tuesday’s recount, Taylor came out on top with 14,289 and 14,236 votes for her opponent Democrat Kimberly Pope Adams.

After the Nov. 7 election, Pope Adams requested a recount after Del. Kim Taylor received 14,286 votes, or 50.05%, according to election results on the state Board of Elections website. Pope Adams received 14,208 votes or 49.78%. There were 48 votes (0.17%) for write-in candidates.

Virginia law allows candidates to seek a recount if the margin is less than 1%.

“Although this was a long process, we knew November’s results would be upheld,” said Taylor. “I am thankful to all of the volunteers and elections officials who made this process as seamless as possible. I am proud of the campaign we ran, and I look forward to getting back to Richmond in January and delivering for the 82nd District.”

“I would like to congratulate Delegate Taylor on her re-election to the Virginia House of Delegates,” Pope Adams said. “This race was far closer than many anticipated, and we petitioned for this recount to ensure every eligible voter had their ballot counted. With the final results in, it is now clear we came up just short.”

The 82nd District covers Petersburg, Surry, and parts of Prince George and Dinwiddie counties.

