Charges set aside in murder of Richmond mom

Murder charges for five people accused of killing a Richmond woman have been set aside.
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WVEC reports, that on Tuesday, a York County judge accepted the prosecution’s motion to nolle pros second-degree murder and conspiracy charges against Hezekiah Carney, Acacia Jackson, Donnisha Goodman, and Jayquan Jones.

The fifth suspect, Jamica Langley had her charges nolle pros on Dec. 12, according to court documents.

In early May, Ty’osha Mitchell was found dead in the area between Riverwalk Townhouses and the Colonial Parkway entrance of Old Williamsburg Road.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said Mitchell had multiple gunshot wounds.

WVEC reports that text messages obtained by detectives revealed that all individuals, including Mitchell, were believed to be part of a gang called the Vietnam Baby Gorilla Gang of the Mad Stone Bloods gang tied to Norfolk.

According to the messages, Mitchell was the highest-ranking female gang member, and the four suspects were attempting to beat her out of the gang, trying to remove her as a member.

Mitchell’s family says they are heartbroken by the decision.

