Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Augusta County substitute teacher pleads no contest in alleged kicking incident

Laryn Weeks pleaded no contest to kicking a child and leaving a bruise during an altercation...
Laryn Weeks pleaded no contest to kicking a child and leaving a bruise during an altercation at Hugh K. Cassell Elementary School.(WHSV)
By Mike Staley
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Laryn Weeks pleaded no contest to kicking a child and leaving a bruise during an altercation at Hugh K. Cassell Elementary School.

On Oct. 27, an Augusta County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer was informed of an assault involving multiple students and a substitute teacher.

On Dec. 20, Weeks pleaded no contest to the offense and the Augusta County Juvenile & Domestic Relations court found her guilty of misdemeanor assault and battery. With her guilty conviction, Weeks has the following punishments:

  • $104 in court fines
  • She must maintain good behavior and never have abusive contact with any minor.
  • She must not communicate with the victim.

If Weeks maintains good behavior and follows all guidelines set to her by the courts, the charge will be expunged from her record on Dec. 19, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodwill Vase
Virginia woman’s $3.99 thrift store find sells for over $107K: ‘A Christmas miracle’
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Empower Brands is recalling two models of the Power XL Vortex dual-basket air fryer, DUAF-005...
More than 300K air fryers sold at Walmart, Target and Kohl’s recalled
Henrico Police says the water main break closed down George F. Baker Elementary, John Rolfe...
Water main break that closed 3 Henrico schools has been repaired
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow

Latest News

The suspects are being charged based on the RICO Act due to their alleged gang activity.
4 people accused of killing Richmond woman to face federal charges
Republican Delegate Kimberly Taylor has been declared the winner after a recount of votes in...
Del. Kim Taylor wins House District 82 race after recount
Hopewell HVAC Thefts
Hopewell Police: Thieves stealing HVAC units from vacant homes up for sale
Tips to protect your data from being sold to third parties
How to prevent your data from being sold to third parties