Allen & Allen offering free Lyft rides this New Year’s Eve

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The law firm Allen & Allen is once again offering safe rides this New Year’s Eve with its Sober Ride Home program.

Allen & Allen covers Lyft fares up to $25 on a ride home from participating bars and businesses.

Since launching the program, Allen & Allen says it has helped almost 2,000 people get home safely and spent an estimated $48,000 on ride fares.

Ride Details

The code is worth up to $25 off your ride home.

Each code is unique and can only be used once.

The code can be used from 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Codes will be distributed at the participating bars’ and restaurants’ discretion.

Participating Bars and Businesses

The Jasper, Richmond

Buskey Cider, Richmond

Bingo Beer Co, Richmond

Slingshot, Richmond

Dairy Market, Charlottesville

Sober Ride Home codes will also be distributed at Ball of Entertainment trivia nights in Richmond throughout December. Dates and locations can be found on Allen & Allen’s website.

To celebrate Sober Ride Home’s 10th New Year’s Eve anniversary, the law firm is organizing a social media giveaway for 10 $100 Lyft gift cards for safe rides home throughout 2024. Details on entering can be found on Allen & Allen’s Instagram page.

To learn more about Sober Ride Home, click/tap here.

