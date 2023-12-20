Your Money with Carlson Financial
Allen & Allen offering free Lyft rides this New Year’s Eve

7 tips for an effective designated driver
Since launching the program, Allen & Allen has helped almost 2,000 people get home safely and spent an estimated $48,000 on ride fares.
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The law firm Allen & Allen is once again offering safe rides this New Year’s Eve with its Sober Ride Home program.

Allen & Allen covers Lyft fares up to $25 on a ride home from participating bars and businesses.

Since launching the program, Allen & Allen says it has helped almost 2,000 people get home safely and spent an estimated $48,000 on ride fares.

Ride Details

  • The code is worth up to $25 off your ride home.
  • Each code is unique and can only be used once.
  • The code can be used from 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
  • Codes will be distributed at the participating bars’ and restaurants’ discretion.

Participating Bars and Businesses

  • The Jasper, Richmond
  • Buskey Cider, Richmond
  • Bingo Beer Co, Richmond
  • Buskey Cider, Richmond
  • Slingshot, Richmond
  • Dairy Market, Charlottesville

Sober Ride Home codes will also be distributed at Ball of Entertainment trivia nights in Richmond throughout December. Dates and locations can be found on Allen & Allen’s website.

To celebrate Sober Ride Home’s 10th New Year’s Eve anniversary, the law firm is organizing a social media giveaway for 10 $100 Lyft gift cards for safe rides home throughout 2024. Details on entering can be found on Allen & Allen’s Instagram page.

To learn more about Sober Ride Home, click/tap here.

