Allen & Allen offering free Lyft rides this New Year’s Eve
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The law firm Allen & Allen is once again offering safe rides this New Year’s Eve with its Sober Ride Home program.
Allen & Allen covers Lyft fares up to $25 on a ride home from participating bars and businesses.
Since launching the program, Allen & Allen says it has helped almost 2,000 people get home safely and spent an estimated $48,000 on ride fares.
Ride Details
- The code is worth up to $25 off your ride home.
- Each code is unique and can only be used once.
- The code can be used from 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
- Codes will be distributed at the participating bars’ and restaurants’ discretion.
Participating Bars and Businesses
- The Jasper, Richmond
- Buskey Cider, Richmond
- Bingo Beer Co, Richmond
- Slingshot, Richmond
- Dairy Market, Charlottesville
Sober Ride Home codes will also be distributed at Ball of Entertainment trivia nights in Richmond throughout December. Dates and locations can be found on Allen & Allen’s website.
To celebrate Sober Ride Home’s 10th New Year’s Eve anniversary, the law firm is organizing a social media giveaway for 10 $100 Lyft gift cards for safe rides home throughout 2024. Details on entering can be found on Allen & Allen’s Instagram page.
