4 people accused of killing Richmond woman to face federal charges

Photo provided by Patricia Troy
Photo provided by Patricia Troy(wwbt)
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four people accused of killing a Richmond woman earlier this year will face federal charges.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that federal investigators were taking over the case. In May, Ty’osha Mitchell was found dead in the area between Riverwalk Townhouses and the Colonial Parkway entrance of Old Williamsburg Road.

She had multiple gunshot wounds.

Five people were initially arrested in the case.

WAVY reports that Jayquan Jones, Jamica Langley, Acacia Jackson and Hezekiah Carney will face federal charges, although it’s not clear yet what charges they’ll face.

The suspects are being charged based on the RICO Act due to their alleged gang activity.

A fifth suspect, Jamica Langley, had her charges nolle pros on Dec. 12, according to court documents.

All of the suspects initially had their charges set aside earlier this week ahead of the announcement that this was now a federal case.

WVEC reports that text messages obtained by detectives revealed that all individuals, including Mitchell, were believed to be part of a gang called the Vietnam Baby Gorilla Gang of the Mad Stone Bloods gang tied to Norfolk.

According to the messages, Mitchell was the highest-ranking female gang member, and the four suspects were attempting to beat her out of the gang, trying to remove her as a member.

