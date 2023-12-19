Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Woman fulfills mission to help those in need: ‘That’s what God called me to do’

By Ashley Hendricks
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There’s a big mission underway at St. Paul’s Baptist Church of Richmond. No matter how long it takes, Greta Randolph wants greater for her community.

“We’ll be here probably about 10-12 hours today,” Randolph said. “Then we have to go to our other campus in South Richmond,” she added.

Her role as Directional Leader of Outreach isn’t one she takes lightly.

From food drives to toys and necessities, every other week hundreds of people in need count on the work that happens at the church.

Watch full story below:

From food drives to toys and necessities, every other week, hundreds of people in need count on the work that happens at the church.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, Patricia K. Grant was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identify woman found dead in submerged vehicle
Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead near Parham Road
Police investigating suspicious death after body found near Parham Road
Goodwill Vase
Virginia woman’s $3.99 thrift store find sells for over $107K: ‘A Christmas miracle’
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing New York City girl, thought to be in Virginia, found in NY
The Richmond Hollywood Cemetery buck had been in the area for about a decade, residents say.
Investigation continues into the killing of a popular Richmond buck

Latest News

Two Richmond businesses are teaming up to spread love during a season of giving.
Toy drive benefitting Home Again
A report from the Virginia Department of Health indicates HCA’s Henrico Doctors’ Hospital...
Otieno family ‘deeply disturbed’ by health department’s report
All three schools will reopen on Wednesday morning.
Water main break that closed 3 Henrico schools has been repaired
Naquan Fuller was gunned down in the Highland Park area in December 2021.
$10,000 reward for answers to 2021 homicide
This week's Holiday Home, sponsored by Costar Group, takes us to Midlothian and a home that...
Holiday Homes: 7302 Buck Rub Lane in Midlothian