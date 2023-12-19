Woman fulfills mission to help those in need: ‘That’s what God called me to do’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There’s a big mission underway at St. Paul’s Baptist Church of Richmond. No matter how long it takes, Greta Randolph wants greater for her community.

“We’ll be here probably about 10-12 hours today,” Randolph said. “Then we have to go to our other campus in South Richmond,” she added.

Her role as Directional Leader of Outreach isn’t one she takes lightly.

From food drives to toys and necessities, every other week hundreds of people in need count on the work that happens at the church.

