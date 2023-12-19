What Virginia school divisions plan to do to combat learning loss

All 131 Virginia school divisions have submitted their plans to address the significant learning loss seen among students in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plans, published on the Virginia Department of Education website, offer a roadmap for how divisions intend to carry out Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s “ALL IN VA” plan announced this September to combat learning loss through “high intensity tutoring, literacy education and measures to promote school attendance.”

To help further those efforts, the General Assembly this fall allocated $418 million in “flexible” direct aid to divisions.

“I’m pleased all of Virginia’s school divisions have heeded my call to urgently and aggressively take action to help our students recover from the covid pandemic learning loss,” said Youngkin in a statement Monday, adding that he’s pleased “every school division has embraced that challenge and are committed to getting our students back on track academically.”

READ MORE ON VIRGINIA MERCURY.COM

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. (Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.