VSP: Man accidentally shot during training scenario in Timberville

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST
TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A man was flown to UVA Medical Center after the Virginia State Police said he suffered a gunshot wound during a training scenario.

According to VSP, at around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation Culpeper Field Office responded to a reported shooting in the 160 block of Shenandoah Avenue in Timberville.

When deputies from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the business, they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. VSP said the man was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

At this point in the investigation, VSP said they believe two men were doing a training scenario when one of the men fired what he thought was a training pistol. Instead, it was a real handgun and the other man was accidentally shot, according to VSP.

No charges have been placed, but the investigation remains ongoing with consultation with the Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

