UNOS says patients’ medical information exposed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The United Network for Organ Sharing is now investigating a security breach that exposed patients’ personal medical information.

On Tuesday, UNOS released a statement saying they contacted the Health Resources and Services Administration when they discovered the configuration error on Nov. 10.

UNOS says the exposure was limited to two of its IT environments and did not impact the match or allocation of organs to patients.

“Although our investigation is still underway, we have determined that the unredacted information that was visible in two testing environments included some private data such as social security numbers, dates of birth, and medical procedure information. However, the data did not contain other key identifiers, such as names and addresses,” UNOS said.

