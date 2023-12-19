Tuesday Forecast: Cold, sunny, and breezy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry weather will make for great holiday travel weather over the next week, with temperatures hanging near normal for December.

Tuesday: Sunny, breezy and chilly. WNW winds 15-20mph with gusts up to 30mph. Highs in the mid-40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the low-20s, highs in the upper-40s.

Thursday: *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the Low to mid-50s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low-50s.

Sunday: (Christmas Eve) Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Christmas Day: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s. Increasing clouds and a 20% chance of rain late in the day.

AFTER the 7day: Rain likely Tuesday-Thursday of next week.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.