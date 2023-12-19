Your Money with Carlson Financial
Tuesday Forecast: Cold, sunny, and breezy

Rain/snow chances very low until early next week
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:11 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry weather will make for great holiday travel weather over the next week, with temperatures hanging near normal for December.

Tuesday: Sunny, breezy and chilly. WNW winds 15-20mph with gusts up to 30mph. Highs in the mid-40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the low-20s, highs in the upper-40s.

Thursday: *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the Low to mid-50s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low-50s.

Sunday: (Christmas Eve) Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Christmas Day: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s. Increasing clouds and a 20% chance of rain late in the day.

AFTER the 7day: Rain likely Tuesday-Thursday of next week.

