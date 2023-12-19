‘Spread Love’: Local companies team up for holiday toy and clothing drive for Home Again

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Richmond businesses are teaming up to spread love during a season of giving.

Professional Moving and Distribution and Junkyard Dawgz are collecting gifts and donations for families with the non-profit Home Again. Their fundraiser ends on Dec. 22nd.

“We have so much support from the city of Richmond now we’re calling them once again because the support that we get is huge and a lot of people want to participate. So now we want to spread love to everybody,” explained Andre Watkins of Junk Yard Dawgz. “The love comes from us. Give love to the adults, the families, teenagers, kids, everyone in need,”

Home Again helps secure a safe place to live for people in the community experiencing homelessness.

“Last year started as a great success. We got over 300 toys and we had a dinner for the families at Home Again,” explained Andre Neita of Professional Moving and Storage.

After a pause during the pandemic, 2022 was the first year bringing the toy and clothing drive back. Andre Watkins of Junk Yard Dawgz says he hopes to see the drive continue to grow.

“Andre has been doing it for some years. My company wanted to participate because we love what he’s been doing, so we just wanted to be a part of it,” said Watkins.

The goal this year is to serve children and adults by getting toys as well as clothing and shoes for all ages.

“We’re trying to get, you know, 500 to 1000 pieces in order to give to them. Sometimes it’s more than just the toys. You know, we need items such as jackets, socks and things that they can use in school,” said Neita.

The businesses are collecting items and monetary donations until December 22nd. You can donate to the online fundraiser or drop off items at Professional Moving and Storage at: 2208 Station Road Richmond, VA 232234

