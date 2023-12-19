Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

‘Spread Love’: Local companies team up for holiday toy and clothing drive for Home Again

Two Richmond businesses are teaming up to spread love during a season of giving.
Two Richmond businesses are teaming up to spread love during a season of giving.(NBC 12)
By Jasmine Turner
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Richmond businesses are teaming up to spread love during a season of giving.

Professional Moving and Distribution and Junkyard Dawgz are collecting gifts and donations for families with the non-profit Home Again. Their fundraiser ends on Dec. 22nd.

LEARN MORE: Home Again

“We have so much support from the city of Richmond now we’re calling them once again because the support that we get is huge and a lot of people want to participate. So now we want to spread love to everybody,” explained Andre Watkins of Junk Yard Dawgz. “The love comes from us. Give love to the adults, the families, teenagers, kids, everyone in need,”

Home Again helps secure a safe place to live for people in the community experiencing homelessness.

“Last year started as a great success. We got over 300 toys and we had a dinner for the families at Home Again,” explained Andre Neita of Professional Moving and Storage.

After a pause during the pandemic, 2022 was the first year bringing the toy and clothing drive back. Andre Watkins of Junk Yard Dawgz says he hopes to see the drive continue to grow.

‘Anything the community can give:’ 11th annual toy and supply drive to benefit families with Home Again

“Andre has been doing it for some years. My company wanted to participate because we love what he’s been doing, so we just wanted to be a part of it,” said Watkins.

The goal this year is to serve children and adults by getting toys as well as clothing and shoes for all ages.

“We’re trying to get, you know, 500 to 1000 pieces in order to give to them. Sometimes it’s more than just the toys. You know, we need items such as jackets, socks and things that they can use in school,” said Neita.

The businesses are collecting items and monetary donations until December 22nd. You can donate to the online fundraiser or drop off items at Professional Moving and Storage at: 2208 Station Road Richmond, VA 232234

DONATE HERE: Spread Love Toy Drive
Spread Love Toy Drive
Spread Love Toy Drive(Spread Love Toy Drive)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, Patricia K. Grant was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identify woman found dead in submerged vehicle
Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead near Parham Road
Police investigating suspicious death after body found near Parham Road
Goodwill Vase
Virginia woman’s $3.99 thrift store find sells for over $107K: ‘A Christmas miracle’
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing New York City girl, thought to be in Virginia, found in NY
The Richmond Hollywood Cemetery buck had been in the area for about a decade, residents say.
Investigation continues into the killing of a popular Richmond buck

Latest News

Henrico Police says the water main break closed down George F. Baker Elementary, John Rolfe...
Water main break that closed 3 Henrico schools has been repaired
All 131 Virginia school divisions have submitted their plans to address the significant...
What Virginia school divisions plan to do to combat learning loss
The family of the man who died in police custody in March is responding to an investigation by...
Otieno family 'deeply disturbed' by report
How to financially plan for your new baby
How to financially plan for your new baby