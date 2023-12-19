Record December daily rainfall record falls TWICE in 8 days

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The double whammy of southern storms in December was unprecedented.

The first one, on December 10, was the warmer of the two, bringing strong damaging winds and even a tornado warning in Virginia. On that day, The Richmond airport recorded a daily record of 2.73″ rain. In the modern climate era (data started in the 1870s) there hasn’t been a wetter day in December.

That’s remarkable by itself but just one week later another daily record was smashed and thus ANOTHER all-time December record was broken. This storm brought 2.74″ rain. That’s two all-time December records in just eight days.

A strong El Niño pattern is in place, and we think these back-to-back storms bear an El Niño signature. Strong El Niño years typically bring lots of moisture to Virginia. We predicted above average precipitation in our 12 On Your Side 2023-2024 winter outlook.

This graphic shows the last 7 strong El Niño winter. 6 of them have been wetter than average for Virginia (climate.gov)

From Climate.gov “There’s a 54% chance that this El Niño event will end up “historically strong” (more details below), potentially ranking in the top 5 on record. Looking ahead, it’s likely that El Niño will end and neutral conditions return by April­–June”

In addition, global warming likely plays a role as warmer air holds more moisture. Over the year, our biggest one day rain totals happen in the warmer months, when either tropical systems or thunderstorms hold most of the records. It’s harder to get big rain totals in the winter months, when the air dries out and can’t hold as much moisture.

Highlighted in Yellow at the two days with new records (the NWS hasn't updated this chart yet to include this past Sunday, Dec. 17) (NWS)

These two storms took a similar track and produced huge rain totals up and down the east coast. The was a large area of 5-8″ rain over the past two weeks which has erased any concern of drought in Central and Eastern Virginia. There still is concern along the Blue Ridge and West, where the late-summer/autumn drought was severe.

From Florida to Maine, the East coast gets soaked by two straight December rainstorms. (NWS ahps)

These two monster storms have the December 2023 rain total at 7.08″. That’s the third rainiest December on record for Richmond. With more rain looking like next Tuesday-Thursday We have a chance to move to #2 (7.10″) or even #1 (8.16″) all-time!

