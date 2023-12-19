Phase one of construction nearing end at Richmond High School for the Arts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond is another step closer to getting a new high school, as phase one of construction will wrap up near the end of January at Richmond High School for the Arts.

The new building will be designed to live up to that name, as Superintendent Kamras says he wants it to be a top arts school, attracting kids from all over.

The first step of the process is the foundational phase, which means clearing out old pipes and putting in new ones before a school can even be built.

The construction site at 4314 Crutchfield Street is filled with pipes so large you can stand inside of them and still not be able to touch the top. Those storm pipes will go under the ground where the new school will be built.

This phase is all about getting the land ready for the structure since the school is being built where the athletics facilities used to be.

“Currently, there is a storm and sanitary pipe that runs through the middle of what used to be the football field, which is going to be the new building,” RPS Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox said. “So, we had to abandon that and put in a new storm and new sanitary pipe on the perimeter of the site.”

The first phase is supposed to wrap up near the end of January or the beginning of February, depending on the weather. Right now, RPS staff say the project is all on time.

The early stages of this construction represent a new beginning for students at the former George Wythe.

“I don’t need to remind Richmond of how many challenges we have with the existing building,” RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras said. “We probably have another 30 or so buildings that need to be rebuilt just like this, but this is one in particular that we’ve known for quite some time is really in disrepair and kids probably a generation ago deserved a new building.”

Kamras is excited about the new opportunities the space will bring and wants it to be a top arts school. He says it will allow access to music, dance, art, podcasting, digital video production and graphic design.

“We really are aspiring for this high school to be the premier arts high school, certainly in central Virginia,” Kamras said. “But we hope in the entire state and that we are attracting kids from all over Richmond and hopefully beyond to come to the Richmond High School for the Arts because it will be known as such an incredible, rich and prestigious arts program.”

RPS staff provided an update on Dec. 18 and said the project is currently under budget at around $128 million.

“That’s a good sign in terms of how we’re looking for the market, just giving all the things that we were up against for construction,” Fox said.

Students can expect to learn in the new space in 2025, and new athletic fields will be ready in 2027, completing the entire project.

The sports facilities will be where the old George Wythe High School building currently is.

“I think at its most basic level for our kids, they’re going to be walking into a building that says we, the adults of Richmond, love them, Kamras said. “That we’ve created something beautiful for them, where the temperature is the right level, and the light is beautiful, and everything works, and nothing’s broken or falling apart. And that’s what all of our kids deserve all across the city.”

A different contractorwillo do the next phase, which involves building the school. RPS is supposed to have more details on that at its second school board meeting in January.

