Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Otieno family ‘deeply disturbed’ by health department’s report

Irvo Otieno died on March 6 after he was admitted to Central State Hospital for treatment.
Irvo Otieno died on March 6 after he was admitted to Central State Hospital for treatment.
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The family of the man who died in police custody in March, is responding to an investigation by the Virginia Department of Health.

Attorneys say Irvo Otieno’s family is “deeply disturbed” by a report that details what happened at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital.

“It was determined that Henrico Doctors’ Hospital failed to comply with the law by ‘not providing necessary stabilizing treatment for [Mr. Otieno]’ when he presented to the emergency department with an emergency medical condition,” The Krudys Law Firm said Tuesday in a statement about the report.

Otieno family agrees to $8.5M wrongful death settlement

12 On Your Side has filed a request to see the report.

Otieno died on March 6 after he was admitted to Central State Hospital for treatment.

Police told investigators that Otieno was combative with deputies during the intake process and had to be restrained. He died during the intake process.

The Krudys Law Firm says the report shows no physician was “effectively heading up Irvo’s care” and no psychiatrist ever saw Otieno at the hospital.

For full coverage of this case, click here

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, Patricia K. Grant was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identify woman found dead in submerged vehicle
Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead near Parham Road
Police investigating suspicious death after body found near Parham Road
Goodwill Vase
Virginia woman’s $3.99 thrift store find sells for over $107K: ‘A Christmas miracle’
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing New York City girl, thought to be in Virginia, found in NY
The Richmond Hollywood Cemetery buck had been in the area for about a decade, residents say.
Investigation continues into the killing of a popular Richmond buck

Latest News

Henrico Police says the water main break closed down George F. Baker Elementary, John Rolfe...
Water main break that closed 3 Henrico schools has been repaired
Police say the victim, Patricia K. Grant was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identify woman found dead in submerged vehicle
Police say no students were hurt in the accident.
Driver charged after SUV crashes into Colonial Heights school bus
Police say there’s no threat after a bomb threat was called at a Richmond synagogue.
FBI investigating after bomb threat made at Richmond synagogue