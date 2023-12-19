Otieno family ‘deeply disturbed’ by health department’s report

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The family of the man who died in police custody in March, is responding to an investigation by the Virginia Department of Health.

Attorneys say Irvo Otieno’s family is “deeply disturbed” by a report that details what happened at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital.

“It was determined that Henrico Doctors’ Hospital failed to comply with the law by ‘not providing necessary stabilizing treatment for [Mr. Otieno]’ when he presented to the emergency department with an emergency medical condition,” The Krudys Law Firm said Tuesday in a statement about the report.

12 On Your Side has filed a request to see the report.

Otieno died on March 6 after he was admitted to Central State Hospital for treatment.

Police told investigators that Otieno was combative with deputies during the intake process and had to be restrained. He died during the intake process.

The Krudys Law Firm says the report shows no physician was “effectively heading up Irvo’s care” and no psychiatrist ever saw Otieno at the hospital.

