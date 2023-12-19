Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Ohio deputy killed in head-on crash early Monday

Preble County mourning loss of sheriff's deputy, local man after two killed in crash
By Courtney King
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRATIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Residents of Preble County in Ohio mourned the loss of a sheriff’s deputy and a local man who both died when their vehicles collided early Monday morning.

Preble County Deputy Joshua Hamilton, 34, was driving his sheriff’s vehicle southbound on State Route 503 when it collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Michael Gayheart, 36, of West Elkton.

Gayhart died at the scene. Hamilton was taken to the Kettering Health ER Campus in Eaton where he died, according to the sheriff’s office.

A local gas station manager said Gayhart was a frequent customer. She remembered him as kind, friendly and outgoing.

“Michael came in at least three or four times a week on his way to work or on his way home,” said Betty Shanefelt, a district manager at the Marathon gas station in Gratis.

Shanefelt put out a jar at the gas station for donations to help Gayhart’s family. Several of Gayhart’s friends had already made donations to the jar.

“It was only a couple of weeks ago we were talking about his mother,” Shanefelt said. “His mother had been right here before he came in and he told me he loved his mom. I want to convey that to her and let her know.”

Hamilton had started road duty with the Preble County Sheriff’s Office in June. A former Navy reservist, he was serving in the National Guard and joined the sheriff’s office in May 2022.

Preble County Deputy Joshua Hamilton died at the hospital following Monday morning's crash.
Preble County Deputy Joshua Hamilton died at the hospital following Monday morning's crash.(WXIX)

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost released a statement on Hamilton’s death:

“Deputy Hamilton dedicated his life to serving his community. He will be rightfully remembered as a hero.

“My heart breaks for all who mourn today, and I pray for comfort for this community and the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.”

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the United States flag and the Ohio flag to be flown at half-staff on all public grounds and buildings throughout Preble County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes State Office Tower until sunset on the day of the second of the two funerals.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
Police identify woman found dead in submerged vehicle
Heavier rain and stronger winds in the evening and overnight. Winds southeast 15-25mph with...
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain ends late Sunday night
Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead near Parham Road
Police investigating suspicious death after body found near Parham Road
Police are investigating a shooting after a woman was wounded in the in the 200 block of...
Henrico shooting leaves one woman wounded
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing New York City girl, thought to be in Virginia, found in NY

Latest News

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, meets Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on...
US envoys work for new hostage release deal, scale-down of Israel-Hamas war but say no timetable
Drive sober or get pulled over campaign is in full effect in VA
'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign in effect
Residents say the Hollywood Cemetery deer has been around for a decade.
Investigation continues into the killing of a popular Richmond buck
The ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign has been a part of the Commonwealth for more...
'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign in effect
FILE - A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse appears in front of the Cinderella Castle at...
Jonathan Majors’ Marvel ouster after assault conviction throws years of Disney’s plans into disarray