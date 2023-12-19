Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man injured in Richmond shooting

By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight.

Police say just before 2 a.m., officers were called to Harwood Street for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information about a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

