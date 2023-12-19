Man injured in Richmond shooting
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight.
Police say just before 2 a.m., officers were called to Harwood Street for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released any information about a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
