Man injured in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight.

Police say just before 2 a.m., officers were called to Harwood Street for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information about a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

