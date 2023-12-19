Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

‘It’s a breach of trust’: Sen. Ben Cardin ‘disappointed’ after staffer allegedly films sex in committee room

Sen. Ben Cardin says he is "angered" and "disappointed" after a staffer reportedly recorded a sex tape in a Senate committee room. (Credit; CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland says he is “angered” and “disappointed” after a staffer from his office reportedly recorded a sex tape in a Senate committee room.

“It’s a breach of trust. It’s my understanding Capitol Police is doing an investigation. It’s a personnel issue, so we clearly will be, I’m not going to comment on the personnel issue. It’s under investigation,” he said.

Cardin said the staffer is no longer employed with the Senate.

The Daily Caller first released the video, and CNN has not independently confirmed the authenticity of the video or confirmed the identity of those involved.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, Patricia K. Grant was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identify woman found dead in submerged vehicle
Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead near Parham Road
Police investigating suspicious death after body found near Parham Road
Goodwill Vase
Virginia woman’s $3.99 thrift store find sells for over $107K: ‘A Christmas miracle’
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing New York City girl, thought to be in Virginia, found in NY
The Richmond Hollywood Cemetery buck had been in the area for about a decade, residents say.
Investigation continues into the killing of a popular Richmond buck

Latest News

File - The Google sign is shown over an entrance to the company's new building in New York on...
Google to pay $700 million to US states, consumers in app store settlement
Henrico Police says the water main break closed down George F. Baker Elementary, John Rolfe...
3 schools closed due to water main break on Messer Road
Law enforcement and crime tape off Werner and Highway 115 in Penrose on Oct. 5, 2023.
Funeral home that improperly housed nearly 200 bodies to be demolished, EPA says
Palestinians look at the destruction of the Al-Gatshan family building after an Israeli strike...
Israel delivers deadly airstrikes in south Gaza and raids a hospital in the north
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown before administering the oath of...
LIVE: Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman on the Supreme Court, to be laid to rest at funeral Tuesday