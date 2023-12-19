Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Injunction denied; zoo investigation seizure hearing still on for Wednesday

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A judge in United States District Court in Lynchburg Tuesday denied an injunction that would have put off a hearing related to the seizure of dozens of animals from the Natural Bridge Zoo.

The zoo’s attorney, Mario Williams, had filed for an injunction to delay the hearing scheduled for Wednesday, December 20. Williams tried to make a case for federal court to step in, arguing he needed more than 10 days to adequately prepare for the hearing.

Williams said he needed more time to allow experts to examine the animals and review over 2,000 documents from the state’s investigation. Williams emphasized the necessity for additional time before the state seizes someone’s property, asserting that while the animals are living creatures, their owners paid millions of dollars to acquire them.

But December 19, Senior United States District Judge Norman K. Moon denied the motion for an emergency preliminary injunction, citing precedent indicating “the Court must decline to intervene in the challenged state court proceeding,” but also saying Williams hasn’t made a clear showing that the zoo is entitled to a preliminary injunction.

Click here for other stories on the investigation into the zoo.

Virginia’s Attorney General’s office stated its actions in taking the animals were based on abuse and neglect found in the investigation, insisting the hearing should proceed swiftly because the state bears the financial responsibility of caring for the animals, some of which require immediate medical attention. They expressed a desire to secure proper care for the animals promptly to avoid further disruption.

Read the entire court document denying the injunction below.

TRO Denied by Pat Thomas on Scribd

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, Patricia K. Grant was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identify woman found dead in submerged vehicle
Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead near Parham Road
Police investigating suspicious death after body found near Parham Road
Goodwill Vase
Virginia woman’s $3.99 thrift store find sells for over $107K: ‘A Christmas miracle’
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing New York City girl, thought to be in Virginia, found in NY
The Richmond Hollywood Cemetery buck had been in the area for about a decade, residents say.
Investigation continues into the killing of a popular Richmond buck

Latest News

The family of the man who died in police custody in March is responding to an investigation by...
Otieno family 'deeply disturbed' by report
How to financially plan for your new baby
How to financially plan for your new baby
How to financially plan for your new baby
Police say no students were hurt in the accident.
Driver charged after SUV crashes into Colonial Heights school bus