Driver charged after SUV crashes into Colonial Heights school bus

Police say no students were hurt in the accident.
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A driver is facing multiple charges after an SUV crashed into a school bus in Colonial Heights.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, police were called to the intersection of Conduit Road and River Oaks Drive for a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle traveling north on Conduit crossed over the lines and struck the school bus which was traveling south on Conduit,” Colonial Heights Police said.

No students were hurt in the accident.

Police say the driver of the SUV has been charged with failure to maintain control and not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the SUV reported minor injuries.

Anyone with information about this accident is asked to call police at 804-520-9300.

