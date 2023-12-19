'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign in effect

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Youngkin announced the annual holiday law enforcement effort to crack down on intoxicated drivers.

The ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign has been a part of the Commonwealth for more than 20 years and has proved to help tackle intoxicated driving.

More than a thousand accidents were alcohol-related last holiday season, killing 23 people.

“Drunk driving crashes in Virginia went up a little over 2%, and drunk driving fatalities went up 11%. There’s not a part of the Commonwealth that is immune from these stats. If you looked specifically in the Richmond market, drunk driving crashes in this last year have more than doubled,” said Kurt Erickson, the President & CEO of Washington Regional Alcohol Program.

Between now and New Year’s Day, officers will conduct 71 sobriety checkpoints, and nearly 650 officers will be patrolling the Commonwealth, looking for intoxicated drivers.

Driving intoxicated could cost you more than a night in jail or the hospital. It could cost thousands of dollars, your life, or someone else’s.

“It’s estimated that in VA that, a first-time DUI will cost anywhere between 5 and 20,000, so if saving a life does not impact you, I’m hoping saving some dollars will,” Erickson said.

According to data from the Washington Regional Alcohol Program, 91% of drunk drivers caught during the last holiday season were men between 21 and 35.

If you are going out on the road this holiday season, plan ahead, have a designated driver, set up a ride share, take public transportation and always wear a seatbelt.

Not wearing a seat belt could cause you to be ejected from your car.

“So if you’re looking for a New Year’s resolution, I can’t offer you a better one than to buckle up,” Erickson said.

