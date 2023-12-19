Your Money with Carlson Financial
3 schools closed due to water main break on Messer Road

By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A water main break on a portion of Messer Road has closed three schools in Henrico’s east end on Tuesday.

Police due to low water pressure, Henrico Schools is closing George F. Baker, John Rolfe Middle, and Varina High School.

“The break occurred on Messer in an area that necessitates extensive repair,” Henrico Police said.

A detour will direct traffic off Messer around the work zone via Willson Road, South Laburnum Avenue, and New Market Road.

The Department of Public Utilities expects to restore water and reopen the road by 6 p.m.

