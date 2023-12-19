12 About Movies: Holiday favorites 🎄

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as Tyler and Todd run down their holiday favorites.

Everything from sad Christmas trees to terrorists taking over Nakatomi Plaza, the guys have you covered this holiday season.

Tyler:

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Home Alone

Black Christmas (1974)

The Holdovers

It’s a Wonderful Life

Todd:

The Long Kiss Goodnight

Batman Returns

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Scrooged

Die Hard

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.