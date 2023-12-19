12 About Movies: Holiday favorites 🎄
Everything from sad Christmas trees to terrorists taking over Nakatomi Plaza, we’ve got you covered this holiday season
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as Tyler and Todd run down their holiday favorites.
Tyler:
- A Charlie Brown Christmas
- Home Alone
- Black Christmas (1974)
- The Holdovers
- It’s a Wonderful Life
Todd:
- The Long Kiss Goodnight
- Batman Returns
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- Scrooged
- Die Hard
