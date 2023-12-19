12 About Movies: Holiday favorites 🎄

Everything from sad Christmas trees to terrorists taking over Nakatomi Plaza, we’ve got you covered this holiday season
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as Tyler and Todd run down their holiday favorites.
By Todd Densmore and Tyler Britt
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas as Tyler and Todd run down their holiday favorites.

Everything from sad Christmas trees to terrorists taking over Nakatomi Plaza, the guys have you covered this holiday season.

Tyler:

  • A Charlie Brown Christmas
  • Home Alone
  • Black Christmas (1974)
  • The Holdovers
  • It’s a Wonderful Life

Todd:

  • The Long Kiss Goodnight
  • Batman Returns
  • National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
  • Scrooged
  • Die Hard

