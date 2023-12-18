VSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Strasburg

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Strasburg on Sunday, Dec. 17.

According to the VSP, at around 11 p.m. on Dec. 17, the Shenandoah County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call about someone allegedly acting erratically, damaging property, and threatening people inside a hotel on Signal Knob Drive in Strasburg. When an officer from the Strasburg Police Department arrived the VSP said he encountered the female suspect in the back parking lot of the hotel.

The VSP said the woman attacked the officer and took the officer’s ASP baton and hit him in the head with it. According to the VSP, the officer fired his firearm and hit the woman.

The woman was taken to Winchester Medical Center and later passed away from her injuries, the VSP said. The officer was taken to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, and was later released, according to the VSP.

The Virginia State Police said no other law enforcement officers or citizens were hurt, and the investigation is ongoing.

