Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

VSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Strasburg

Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Generic VA State Police Vehicle(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Strasburg on Sunday, Dec. 17.

According to the VSP, at around 11 p.m. on Dec. 17, the Shenandoah County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call about someone allegedly acting erratically, damaging property, and threatening people inside a hotel on Signal Knob Drive in Strasburg. When an officer from the Strasburg Police Department arrived the VSP said he encountered the female suspect in the back parking lot of the hotel.

The VSP said the woman attacked the officer and took the officer’s ASP baton and hit him in the head with it. According to the VSP, the officer fired his firearm and hit the woman.

The woman was taken to Winchester Medical Center and later passed away from her injuries, the VSP said. The officer was taken to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, and was later released, according to the VSP.

The Virginia State Police said no other law enforcement officers or citizens were hurt, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
Police identify woman found dead in submerged vehicle
Heavier rain and stronger winds in the evening and overnight. Winds southeast 15-25mph with...
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain ends late Sunday night
Police are investigating a shooting after a woman was wounded in the in the 200 block of...
Henrico shooting leaves one woman wounded
Chesterfield County Fire and Emergency Medical Services is investigating a house fire that...
One person dead after house fire in Chesterfield
Richmond Hollywood Cemetery buck.
Famous Richmond deer allegedly killed by poacher: ‘Such a punch to the gut’

Latest News

Tips on how to make a professional comeback
Tips on how to make a professional comeback
Tips on how to make a professional comeback
Historically there has been a white Christmas only 7% of the time in central Virginia, and...
No white Christmas expected in 2023 for central Virginia
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
Police identify woman found dead in submerged vehicle
K9 Cooper died on Dec. 8 after suffering what appeared to be a medical emergency during a...
‘He was a valued asset:’ Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of K9 Cooper