Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Twin brothers are dead after an early morning shooting, officials say

Authorities are investigating a shooting that killed two and wounded two others in Jasper County, South Carolina.
By Jasmine Butler and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC/Gray News) - Two were killed and two were hurt after an early morning shooting in Jasper County, South Carolina, law enforcement officials said.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said they responded at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to the Baba Bar, where they said one person died. Another gunshot victim died after being taken to the hospital.

The Jasper County Coroner said the two people killed were twin brothers, 24-year-old Tranquan and Trajaan Fripp of Beaufort County, South Carolina.

Several hours after officials said the shooting took place, investigators were still processing the crime scene.

People who work near where the shooting happened, but asked not to be on camera, said they’re frustrated by gun violence happening so close to their businesses.

The shooting is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information is asked to...
Multiple agencies investigating after woman found dead in submerged vehicle
Heavier rain and stronger winds in the evening and overnight. Winds southeast 15-25mph with...
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain ends late Sunday night
Police are investigating a shooting after a woman was wounded in the in the 200 block of...
Henrico shooting leaves one woman wounded
Chesterfield County Fire and Emergency Medical Services is investigating a house fire that...
One person dead after house fire in Chesterfield
Richmond Hollywood Cemetery buck.
Famous Richmond deer allegedly killed by poacher: ‘Such a punch to the gut’

Latest News

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, meets Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on...
In Israel, the US defense secretary is expected to press for a more targeted approach in Gaza
Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information is asked to...
Multiple agencies investigating after woman found dead in submerged vehicle
FILE - Officials say 40 to 50 people are stranded on ice on Upper Red Lake in Beltrami County,...
Dozens of people stranded on broken ice on a lake
President Joe Biden reacts after hearing a loud bang as he leaves his campaign headquarters in...
Car plows into parked vehicle in Biden’s motorcade outside Delaware campaign headquarters