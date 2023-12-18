Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

TGI Fridays boneless chicken nuggets recalled, may be contaminated with plastic

Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible...
Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible contamination with pieces of clear, hard plastic.(USDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Agriculture is alerting consumers to a massive chicken recall.

Simmons Prepared Foods Incorporated is recalling more than 26,000 pounds of TGI Fridays Boneless Chicken Bites.

The products may be contaminated with pieces of clear, hard plastic.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The items were produced on Oct. 3 and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The recall covers 15-ounce cartons of TGI Fridays Boneless Chicken Bites Honey BBQ flavor.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information is asked to...
Multiple agencies investigating after woman found dead in submerged vehicle
Heavier rain and stronger winds in the evening and overnight. Winds southeast 15-25mph with...
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain ends late Sunday night
Police are investigating a shooting after a woman was wounded in the in the 200 block of...
Henrico shooting leaves one woman wounded
Chesterfield County Fire and Emergency Medical Services is investigating a house fire that...
One person dead after house fire in Chesterfield
Richmond Hollywood Cemetery buck.
Famous Richmond deer allegedly killed by poacher: ‘Such a punch to the gut’

Latest News

A storm system has led to torrential rainfall and flooding in parts of the Northeast. (Source:...
Flooding in New Jersey
FILE - United States Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa. is shown on Feb. 26, 2019....
Storied US Steel to be acquired for more than $14 billion by Japan’s Nippon Steel
High winds drive surf into a retaining wall in front of a residence in Mattapoisett, Mass. on...
Storm batters Northeastern US with rain and wind, knocking out power and flooding roads
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Love it or hate it, self-checkout is here to stay. But it’s going through a reckoning