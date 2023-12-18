FBI investigating after bomb threat made at Richmond synagogue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police say there’s no threat after a bomb threat was called at a Richmond synagogue Monday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m. on Dec. 18, officers were called to Congregation Or Ami on West Huguenot Road for an alleged bomb threat.

The RPD Bomb Team responded, checked the structure for dangerous items and found none.

Information from the investigation is being sent to the Richmond Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. They are now leading the investigation.

