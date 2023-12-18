Your Money with Carlson Financial
FBI investigating after bomb threat made at Richmond synagogue

Police say there’s no threat after a bomb threat was called at a Richmond synagogue.
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police say there’s no threat after a bomb threat was called at a Richmond synagogue Monday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m. on Dec. 18, officers were called to Congregation Or Ami on West Huguenot Road for an alleged bomb threat.

The RPD Bomb Team responded, checked the structure for dangerous items and found none.

Information from the investigation is being sent to the Richmond Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. They are now leading the investigation.

