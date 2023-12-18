Monday Forecast: Breezy, as early morning clouds give way to sunny skies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a record setting 2.74″ of rain on Sunday, Monday skies will quickly clear with a dry Westerly breeze.

Monday: Areas of drizzle and light rain through sunrise, then decreasing clouds for the rest of the day. Should be breezy and sunny for most of the day. Westerly winds 20-25mph with 30-35mph gusts. Lows near 50°, highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures begin to fall during the afternoon. (Early AM Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Winds northwest 15-20 with 25-30mph gusts. Lows around 30, highs in the mid-40s.

Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. Lows in the low-20s, highs in the upper-40s.

Thursday: *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-50s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the mid-50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low-50s.

Sunday: (Christmast Eve) Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s.

