Monday Forecast: Breezy, as early morning clouds give way to sunny skies

Drying out as Sunday sets a record for most rainfall on Dec. 17
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:15 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a record setting 2.74″ of rain on Sunday, Monday skies will quickly clear with a dry Westerly breeze.

Monday: Areas of drizzle and light rain through sunrise, then decreasing clouds for the rest of the day. Should be breezy and sunny for most of the day. Westerly winds 20-25mph with 30-35mph gusts. Lows near 50°, highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures begin to fall during the afternoon. (Early AM Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Winds northwest 15-20 with 25-30mph gusts. Lows around 30, highs in the mid-40s.

Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. Lows in the low-20s, highs in the upper-40s.

Thursday: *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-50s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the mid-50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low-50s.

Sunday: (Christmast Eve) Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s.

