Police investigating suspicious death after body found near Parham Road

Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead near Parham Road
Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead near Parham Road(WWBT)
By 12 On Your Side Newsroom
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead at the intersection of Parham and Fargo Road.

Officers discovered the man at the scene around 8 a.m. on Monday morning.

This is an active investigation, with multiple resources on the scene. Officers will also work closely with the State’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000. You may also submit tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or using P3tips.com; both methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

