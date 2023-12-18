Your Money with Carlson Financial
Hungary Road reopens after car crashes into power pole

(WTVG)
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - After being closed for several hours, Hungary Road is reopened after a crash on Sunday night.

Henrico Police say the crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. at Hungary Road between Nandina Drive and Maalee Mews.

“A vehicle traveling westbound on Hungary Road ran off the right side of the roadway striking a power pole. The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital by Henrico Fire for non-life-threatening injuries,” Henrico Police said.

As of 6 a.m., Henrico Police reopened the stretch of road. However, Dominion Energy is on the scene working to repair the live wire from the damaged pole.

