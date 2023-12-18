Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

‘He was a valued asset:’ Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of K9 Cooper

K9 Cooper died on Dec. 8 after suffering what appeared to be a medical emergency during a...
K9 Cooper died on Dec. 8 after suffering what appeared to be a medical emergency during a daily operation at the jail.(Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office)
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of one of their canines earlier this month.

The Sheriff’s Office says on Dec. 8, K9 Cooper, a two-year-old Labrador Retriever was performing his routine daily operation at the jail with his handler when he suffered what appeared to be a medical emergency.

Cooper was taken to Chesterfield Animal Services where he later died.

“Our canines are part of our family and fill a critical role for us” Sheriff Leonard stated. “From detecting explosives to guns to drugs our canines are essential in our mission to keep our jail and courthouse campuses safe and K9 Cooper was a valued asset”

Ironbridge Animal Hospital is working to determine K9 Cooper’s cause of death.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information is asked to...
Multiple agencies investigating after woman found dead in submerged vehicle
Heavier rain and stronger winds in the evening and overnight. Winds southeast 15-25mph with...
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain ends late Sunday night
Police are investigating a shooting after a woman was wounded in the in the 200 block of...
Henrico shooting leaves one woman wounded
Chesterfield County Fire and Emergency Medical Services is investigating a house fire that...
One person dead after house fire in Chesterfield
Richmond Hollywood Cemetery buck.
Famous Richmond deer allegedly killed by poacher: ‘Such a punch to the gut’

Latest News

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information is asked to...
Multiple agencies investigating after woman found dead in submerged vehicle
Hungary Road reopens after car crashes into power pole
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Henrico Police investigating suspicious death
Natural Bridge Zoo Court Documents Broken Down