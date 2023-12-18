Annual Richmond Jewish Food Festival postponed until later next year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The fighting between Israel and Hamas has not only claimed tens of thousands of lives and disrupted numerous more. It has also trickled down on one of Richmond’s most popular food festivals.

“It is a volatile time for the Richmond Jewish community for a lot of reasons, and this is the biggest Jewish event every year in the city,” Keneseth Beth Israel Rabbi Dovid Asher said.

That’s why Rabbi Dovid Asher says his synagogue made the difficult decision to postpone the Richmond Jewish Food Festival.

“The reason is that emotionally, we felt the congregation and the synagogue, when we had to make that decision just a few weeks after the Oct. 7 genocide, that it would just be too difficult for us to be focused, fully focused, on putting on a great event,” Asher said.

The food festival is usually held in January, but Asher said to look out for it in the spring or summer instead.

The event has been around for 16 years and typically attracts about 10,000 people throughout the weekend.

“Jews are so small in number that many people don’t realize that only one percent of the city of Richmond is Jewish,” Asher said.

He said one of the best aspects of the annual food festival is the opportunity for the community to connect.

“It’s a way for us to get to know our neighbors,” Asher said. “It’s a way for our neighbors to get to know us. And most of the attendees at the Richmond Jewish Food Festival are simply that. They’re not Jewish, but they’re fascinated about Jewish culture, and they like good food, so they come out.”

The Richmond Jewish Food Festival is also Keneseth Beth Israel’s biggest fundraiser.

Rabbi Asher said it is needed more than ever, given the increasing threats against the local Jewish community.

Rabbi Don Cantor experienced the hate first-hand as he was leaving the synagogue recently with his brother.

“As we were walking out, there was a car that drove by, saw us walking out and just yelled as they were driving by, they said ‘you’re all killers,’” Cantor said.

Cantor, the Director of the Richmond Jewish Learning Experience, said what happened to him was a teachable moment.

“It’s very easy in this day and age to kind of dehumanize people – like unconsciously dehumanize people – so I just think that the most important thing is to humanize everything and to realize that there’s another person over there who has a different perspective,” Cantor said. “And hopefully get people thinking a little more as opposed to impulsively reacting.”

Rabbi Asher said they have to spend an extra $2,000 or more each month on off-duty police officers and security cameras.

“This is a major dent in our budget and synagogue budgets across the country,” Asher said.

Rabbi Asher noted how many other places of worship in the nation do not have to face these issues.

“But to be Jewish in 2023 in America means that you have to pay this extra money for the right to practice your faith,” Rabbi Asher said. “It’s very upsetting.”

The synagogue is working with the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond to put on a smaller event next month to give the community a taste of Jewish food until the main event in the spring or summer.

Money raised through that fundraiser will go toward supporting victims of terror in Israel.

This week, there will be a meeting to discuss the revised date for the Richmond Jewish Food Festival in 2024.

