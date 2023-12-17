Two dead after fiery crash in Northumberland County

Your Money with Carlson Financial
Virginia State Police are currently investigating a fatal single-vehicle accident that resulted in the loss of two lives.(WHSV)
By 12 On Your Side Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two passengers were pronounced dead after a single-vehicle crash in the 100 block of Light St. in Northumberland County.

Police say the accident occurred Friday just before 9:30 p.m. A Ford Mustang ran off the road, hit a tree, and burst into flames. The driver and passenger died at the scene as a result of their injuries.

Virginia State Troopers are working to positively identify and notify the next of kin of the victims.

The investigation into the cause of this accident remains ongoing.

