Sunday Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for heavy rain and gusty winds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Urban, low lying and poor drainage flooding possible with 2 to 3 inches of rain at least. Gusty southeasterly winds could cause coastal flooding and isolated power outages this evening through tomorrow morning.

Sunday: First Alert Weather Day for gusty winds and heavy rain. Overcast and breezy with scattered rain showers arriving in the morning. Steady widespread rain and breezy during the afternoon. Heavy rain and windy in the evening. Flash flooding is possible in our more urban areas. Low-lying and poor drainage flooding is expected. Minor to moderate coastal flooding possible. Rain continues overnight. Rain totals 2-3″+. Wind gusts 30-40mph in the evening and overnight. Stronger gusts near 50mph possible near the coast. Highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 100%)

Monday: Lingering early morning scattered rain showers possible. Mostly cloudy and windy during the afternoon. Winds east 20-25mph with 30-35mph gusts. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures begin to fall during the afternoon. (AM Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Winds northwest 15-2o with 25-30mph gusts. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-40s.

Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-40s.

Thursday: *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-50s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the mid-50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.