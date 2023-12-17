Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

One dead after house fire in Chesterfield

Chesterfield County Fire and Emergency Medical Services is investigating a house fire that...
Chesterfield County Fire and Emergency Medical Services is investigating a house fire that resulted in one fatality.
By 12 On Your Side Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire & EMS are investigating the cause of an afternoon house fire after one person was pronounced dead on Featherstone Court.

Crews responded to the 11600 block of Featherstone Court, just up the road from Chesterfield Towne Center, at around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, they saw heavy smoke coming from one side of the home. Fire crews were able to get the fire under control; however, one male victim was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity is not being released until the medical examiner can make a positive identification.

Three Chesterfield Officers who attempted to rescue the victim were treated for smoke inhalation on the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Chesterfield Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Hollywood Cemetery buck.
Famous Richmond deer allegedly killed by poacher: ‘Such a punch to the gut’
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Police are investigating a late-night shooting after shots were fired into an occupied home in...
Police investigating late-night shooting into occupied home
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: Heavy rain, strong winds on Sunday
FILE - Deja Taylor arrives to the United States Courthouse, Sept. 21, 2023, in Newport News,...
Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher in Virginia gets 2 years in prison for child neglect

Latest News

Lawmakers heading to the Virginia Statehouse in the new year are working behind the scenes...
Local Lawmakers Lay Out Priorities Ahead of Virginia General Assembly Session
Police are investigating a late-night shooting after shots were fired into an occupied home in...
Police investigating late-night shooting into occupied home
Richmond Hollywood Cemetery buck.
Famous Richmond deer allegedly killed by poacher: ‘Such a punch to the gut’
Ken Davis looking over the waiver he filed to get a refund.
Richmond neighbors penalized for not paying real estate taxes they never received