Man turns fake Walmart ‘party’ Facebook post into massive holiday toy drive

LACEY, N.J. (News 12 New Jersey) - What began as a tongue-in-cheek party invite on Facebook turned into a holiday toy drive in New Jersey.

Drew Delgado, who does self-checkout at Walmart, wanted to invite other customers who bag items themselves for a party.

The invite got thousands of responses and the idea quickly morphed into a toy drive in Lacey Township, located in the southern part of the state.

“Since I was doing more work than the employees that day, I would host a self-checkout party for all of my fellow colleagues that walk in and out of there every day,” Delgado said.

With the sarcastic tagline, “Celebrating another successful year of customers picking, paying and bagging your own groceries while actual employees just stand around and check receipts,” the Walmart self-checkout employee party invite was born.

“I was contacted by Walmart corporate and they thought it was funny, but they didn’t seem too interested in me hosting the event there,” Delgado described.

An employee turned his fake Walmart self-checkout party into a real holiday toy drive at a New Jersey Elks Lodge. (WABC)

Interests quickly topped 40,000 and along with 8,000 RSVPs, Delgado knew at this point he could take the ridiculous to the sublime, changing the party to a holiday toy drive and asking his fellow Elks Lodge members if they’d lend a hand.

“Our parking lot here at the Lacey Elks is pretty good size. Why don’t we just have it here?”, Mark Niro, the Lacey Elks Lodge toy drive organizer, asked. “What we can do because that’s what we are all about is helping people.”

Delgado’s idea took off with donations already coming in and thousands more expected.

“We could get a hundred people or we can get a hundred-thousand people, but again, we will do the best we can,” Niro added.

Walmart has taken the publicity in good fun, even though it would be logistically impossible to hold a party or a toy drive in their parking lot. Instead, Walmart is now donating an entire truck full of toys to Delgado and the Elks in good faith.

“This joke has just turned into something wonderful and it’s not really about the recognition of Drew or myself or any other leadership here, or even the Elks. It’s about giving back to our community, not only during the holiday season, but during any time of the year.” Elks leader Michael Zummo said.

“Social media is a very powerful tool. I know there’s a lot of negative outlooks about social media and the effects that it has on people, but when you use it in a good way, your pebble can really make a splash if you’re just doing the right thing,” Delgado added.

