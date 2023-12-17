Henrico shooting leaves one woman wounded

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting after a woman was wounded in the in the 200 block of Engleside Dr.

Police were called to the scene just before 8 p.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found a woman with a non-life-threatening injury to the leg. Responding officers administered first aid until the victim could be transported to an area hospital.

One female was arrested as a result of the shooting. Police say at this time, they are not looking for any other suspects, and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Henrico County Police at (804) 501-5000, Crimestoppers at (804) 780-1000, or submit the information through the P3Tips application on their mobile device.

Information submitted through Crimestoppers and the P3Tips application can be completed anonymously.

