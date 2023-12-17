Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Henrico shooting leaves one woman wounded

Police are investigating a shooting after a woman was wounded in the in the 200 block of...
Police are investigating a shooting after a woman was wounded in the in the 200 block of Engleside Dr.(WWBT)
By 12 On Your Side Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 5:13 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting after a woman was wounded in the in the 200 block of Engleside Dr.

Police were called to the scene just before 8 p.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found a woman with a non-life-threatening injury to the leg. Responding officers administered first aid until the victim could be transported to an area hospital.

One female was arrested as a result of the shooting. Police say at this time, they are not looking for any other suspects, and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Henrico County Police at (804) 501-5000, Crimestoppers at (804) 780-1000, or submit the information through the P3Tips application on their mobile device.

Information submitted through Crimestoppers and the P3Tips application can be completed anonymously.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Hollywood Cemetery buck.
Famous Richmond deer allegedly killed by poacher: ‘Such a punch to the gut’
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Police are investigating a late-night shooting after shots were fired into an occupied home in...
Police investigating late-night shooting into occupied home
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: Heavy rain, strong winds on Sunday
FILE - Deja Taylor arrives to the United States Courthouse, Sept. 21, 2023, in Newport News,...
Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher in Virginia gets 2 years in prison for child neglect

Latest News

Chesterfield County Fire and Emergency Medical Services is investigating a house fire that...
One dead after house fire in Chesterfield
Lawmakers heading to the Virginia Statehouse in the new year are working behind the scenes...
Local Lawmakers Lay Out Priorities Ahead of Virginia General Assembly Session
Police are investigating a late-night shooting after shots were fired into an occupied home in...
Police investigating shooting in Henrico County
Police are investigating a late-night shooting after shots were fired into an occupied home in...
Police investigating late-night shooting into occupied home