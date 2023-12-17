Carytown small businesses booming during holiday rush

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Shoppers are in the spirit of gift-giving causing traffic to pick up heavily for those rushing to get those last-minute gifts under the tree, and many are choosing to shop local.

“For some reason I feel like Christmas kind of like snuck up on me this year like usually I’m a really good planner and I get things throughout the year but for some reason this year I don’t know what happened,” shopper Jessica Noe said.

At World of Mirth toy store in Carytown, the checkout line spans to the back of the store as people like Jessica Noe flock in to get their holiday shopping done.

“I actually come in here before I do a lot of online shopping for a lot of places just because if I could get it here, then I feel like it’s not only supporting the community but it’s supporting a local family, a local business,” Noe said.

Owner Thea Brown said business has been booming with the holiday rush.

“This holiday season has been wonderful for us,” Brown said. “I mean, all of us are a little tired!”

She stresses the importance of shopping at small businesses during this time of year, as sometimes it can make or break a year.

“If you want us to stay here, you have to shop with us,” Brown said. “We’re also the people that tend to donate more heavily to our local community, like we definitely donate to our local PTA’s and a lot of nonprofits that are close to our hearts, so when you go to a big box store, you’re kind of just a number.”

The toy store has been in business for 30 years, and Brown said she’s grateful for the support from the community.

“We know a lot of our customers, and not only do we get to share kind of like the holiday gift-giving season with people, we get to help you pick out Hanukkah gifts and Christmas gifts and share the joy in that and being able to help them with that,” Brown said. “But we also have people that just come back to bring us cookies and candy and write us thank you cards because we’ve helped them out so much throughout the year, and it really does touch our hearts.”

