Weekend Forecast: Beautiful Saturday, soaking rain Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Clouds will increase today but we stay dry. Scattered showers arrive Sunday morning, becoming steadier and heavier by Sunday afternoon.

Saturday: Increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-50s.

Sunday: First Alert Weather Day for gusty winds and heavy rain. Overcast and breezy with scattered rain showers arriving in the morning. Steady widespread rain and breezy during the afternoon. Heavy rain and windy in the evening. Flash flooding is possible in our more urban areas. Low lying and poor drainage flooding expected. Minor coastal flooding possible. Rain continues overnight. Rain totals 2-3″+. Wind gusts 30-40mph in the evening and overnight. Stronger gusts up to 50mph possible near the coast. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 100%)

Monday: Lingering early morning scattered rain showers possible. Mostly cloudy and windy during the afternoon. Winds west 15-25mph with 30-35mph gusts. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures begin to fall during the afternoon. (AM Rain Chance: 50%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. Wind gusts up to 25mph are possible. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the low 50s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the low 50s.

