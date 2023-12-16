Police investigating late-night shooting into occupied home

Your Money with Carlson Financial
By 12 On Your Side Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:04 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a late-night shooting after shots were fired into an occupied home in Henrico.

Officers were called to the 5500 block of Millstream Lane just after 10 p.m. Friday for reports of gunshots fired into a home.

Police say the townhome was occupied by an adult male, an adult female, and a juvenile female at the time of the shooting; however, there were no injuries reported.

There is no word of any potential suspects and no perceived threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico County Police at (804) 501-5000, Crimestoppers at (804) 780-1000 or submit the information through the P3Tips application on their mobile device.

