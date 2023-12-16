Local Lawmakers Lay Out Priorities Ahead of Virginia General Assembly Session

Your Money with Carlson Financial
Lawmakers heading to the Virginia Statehouse in the new year are working behind the scenes right now to get legislation written up and ready to present.(WWBT)
By Henry Graff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lawmakers heading to the Virginia Statehouse in the new year are working behind the scenes right now to get legislation written up and ready to present. They’re also hoping to find support along the way.

“We need to be measured in our approach to ensure that we’re writing the type of legislation that Virginians want,” said Del.-Elect Mike Jones, (D) 77th District.

In the new session, democrats control both the house and senate.

“And so we get to try a lot of new things to deliver some of the results that we need as a community,” said Jones.

While republicans there can’t do much, Governor Glenn Youngkin can with a veto.

“We can find common ground on common sense gun laws,” said Jones.

This is Delegate-Elect Mike Jones’ first time joining the general assembly. He’s pushing to require those selling a firearm to have a locking device on it and a child safety warning.

The democrat serving Richmond’s southside and part of Chesterfield also says abortion access, education funding and access to childcare are all top issues he’d like to make progress on.

“We’re going to have policy differences on certain goals, doesn’t mean that we can’t find opportunities to work together for the betterment of the commonwealth,” said Sen.-Elect Glen Sturtevant, (R) 12th District.

State Senator-Elect Glen Sturtevant says he will tackle sprawling development concerns from Chesterfield to Colonial Heights. He says all those new places to call home means more resources needed because schools are filling up and infrastructure is already taxed.

“We need to look at some ways and have some courageous conversations to make sure that we are preserving our green space,” said Sturtevant.

Sturevant also says he’d like to find a way to bring back a Chesterfield staple.

“We’re looking at ways in a bipartisan fashion to help bring back Southside Speedway, help it to make a go again so we can have racing here in Chesterfield County again,” said Sturtevant.

The session kicks off on Jan. 10. That’s also when all 140 members of the statehouse will be sworn in.

