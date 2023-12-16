First Day Hikes celebration returns to Virginia State Parks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Join the fun as Virginia State Parks celebrate First Day Hikes!

Get ready to explore the beautiful parks, enjoy the fresh air, and kick off the new year in the best way possible.

Enjoy the unique beauty of Virginia State Parks this season while getting some exercise, exploring outdoors, and connecting with nature. All are welcome to this great outdoor tradition.

First Day Hikes kicks off on Jan. 1, 2024, featuring more than 1,000 hikes available in state parks nationwide. America’s State Parks aims to break records in 2024 as they approach significant milestones of reaching 1 million miles hiked and 500,000 participants in the program’s history.

Parking will be free at all Virginia State Park locations on Jan. 1, 2024, and all visitors will receive a celebratory First Day Hike sticker while supplies last.

The parks offer an array of options everyone can enjoy, including ranger-led hikes and activities. The activities for First Day Hikes may vary by park, but all aim to provide a fun experience for families.

Here is a list of events to consider for your First Day Hike:

Don’t miss out on the many opportunities to explore nature! Most parks offer multiple guided hikes or programs throughout the day. For more information, click here.

