Famous Richmond deer allegedly killed by poacher: ‘Such a punch to the gut’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A local deer, who had many names like Hollywood, Billy, or Prince, had a lot of fans in the river city, and now those fans were heartbroken.

They say Hollywood, who got that name because he frequented Hollywood Cemetery, was killed by a poacher.

He posted an image of himself on Facebook posing with a deer he said he killed in Prince Edward County.

However, when community members saw the post, they said the deer in that picture was actually Hollywood.

“I immediately pulled up photos on my phone that I had of him,” said Emily Monroe. “I also looked at photos from some local photographers to check the antlers. It was just such a punch to the gut.”

Neighbors say Hollywood’s antlers are what set him apart. They say the genetic mutation of those antlers is incredibly unique.

Emily said Hollywood has been around for at least 10 years. She described him as friendly and often allowed people to get close to him for pictures.

Hollywood’s fame was not just confined to city limits. His unique features caught the eyes of people across the state and beyond.

“We’ve got guys out of state that know about this deer,” Sean Russell said. “This deer has so much internet fame that it’s almost a person now.”

The Department of Wildlife is currently investigating the allegations. According to their website, hunting is not permitted on city property.

When it comes to private property in Richmond, a hunter must ask for permission from the owners.

After all the negative attention, the hunter deleted the social media post.

Neighbors say this may not have been the only Richmond deer he killed.

The community is now hoping there will be some accountability.

