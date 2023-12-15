Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Va. Supreme Court backs fired teacher who refused to use transgender student’s pronouns

Supreme Court of Virginia in Richmond, Va. Parker Michels-Boyce for The Virginia Mercury
Supreme Court of Virginia in Richmond, Va. Parker Michels-Boyce for The Virginia Mercury(Parker Michels-Boyce | Parker Michels-Boyce, Virginia Mercury)
By NATHANIEL CLINE
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Supreme Court of Virginia on Thursday reversed a lower court’s decision by reinstating a lawsuit brought by a former West Point High School teacher after he was fired for refusing to refer to a transgender student by his requested pronouns.

Peter Vlaming, a former high school French teacher, refused to use male pronouns to refer to a student who had recently undergone a gender transition and legal name change. Vlaming said doing so went against his religious beliefs and violated his right to free speech, according to court records.

Vlaming filed a $1 million lawsuit after the school board fired him for violating the school division’s anti-discrimination and anti-harassment policies. However, the King William Circuit Court dismissed his case, finding that Vlaming did not provide valid reasons that the law could accept his suit.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baking Memories 4 Kids
Sarah Bloom shares life-changing story; nonprofit surprises families with dream adaptive vacation
Richmond Police detectives are investigating after an employee in the area was killed in an...
Employee dies in armed robbery of Richmond business
Police were called to Rosetta Street at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a shooting.
1 dead, 1 hurt in Fairfield Court shooting
12 On Your Side First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain and gusty winds Sunday
The Geminid meteor shower peaks Dec. 13-14, and it's one of the best of the year!
How to see the Geminid meteor shower in Virginia

Latest News

Governor Youngkin announced the second phase of his 3-year plan to fix Virginia's behavioral...
Gov. Youngkin doubles down on efforts to reform Virginia’s mental health resources
Richmond residents are frustrated about high water bills.
Richmond residents frustrated about high water bills
High water bills are a hot topic among Richmond residents.
Richmond residents frustrated about high water bills
Otieno had been placed on an emergency custody order on Mar. 3 for a suspected burglary, which...
Gov. Youngkin proposing 'Irvo's Law' to reform Virginia’s mental health resources