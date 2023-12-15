Va. Supreme Court backs fired teacher who refused to use transgender student’s pronouns

The Supreme Court of Virginia on Thursday reversed a lower court’s decision by reinstating a lawsuit brought by a former West Point High School teacher after he was fired for refusing to refer to a transgender student by his requested pronouns.

Peter Vlaming, a former high school French teacher, refused to use male pronouns to refer to a student who had recently undergone a gender transition and legal name change. Vlaming said doing so went against his religious beliefs and violated his right to free speech, according to court records.

Vlaming filed a $1 million lawsuit after the school board fired him for violating the school division’s anti-discrimination and anti-harassment policies. However, the King William Circuit Court dismissed his case, finding that Vlaming did not provide valid reasons that the law could accept his suit.

