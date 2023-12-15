Your Money with Carlson Financial
Va. Department of Corrections to close 4 facilities

Augusta Correctional Center, Sussex II State Prison, Haynesville Correctional Unit #17 and Stafford Community Corrections Alternative Program will close on July 1, 2024.(Action News 5)
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four Virginia Department of Corrections facilities will close next year “to enhance public safety,” according to a news release.

Augusta Correctional Center, Sussex II State Prison, Haynesville Correctional Unit #17 and Stafford Community Corrections Alternative Program will close on July 1, 2024.

“These decisions were made to enhance employee, inmate, and probationer safety, to address longstanding staffing challenges, and in consideration of significant ongoing maintenance costs,” the Department of Corrections said in a news release on Friday.

The release says the department “will work diligently” to help current employees stay with the agency.

“Employees from Sussex II State Prison and Haynesville Correctional Unit #17 have already been temporarily reassigned, primarily to the neighboring Sussex I State Prison and Haynesville Correctional Center,” the release said.

Also happening next year in August, the Department of Corrections will take control of Lawrenceville Correctional Center, the only privately operated prison in Virginia.

