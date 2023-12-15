Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Taco Bell testing new frozen coffees, shakes

Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors.
Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors.(CNN, TACO BELL)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell is testing out some new drinks.

The fast-food chain has introduced frozen coffee and sweet shakes to its menu.

Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors, such as Mexican chocolate, dulce de leche, churro and spiced vanilla.

“We are constantly listening to what our fans are craving next and we are thrilled to offer them a frozen creation that’s just as delicious and desirable as their favorite menu item,” Taco Bell U.S. chief marketing officer Taylor Montgomery said.

They cost about $4 each.

For now, the new drinks are only available at two locations in Southern California.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baking Memories 4 Kids
Sarah Bloom shares life-changing story; nonprofit surprises families with dream adaptive vacation
Richmond Police detectives are investigating after an employee in the area was killed in an...
Employee dies in armed robbery of Richmond business
Police were called to Rosetta Street at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a shooting.
1 dead, 1 hurt in Fairfield Court shooting
12 On Your Side First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain and gusty winds Sunday
The Geminid meteor shower peaks Dec. 13-14, and it's one of the best of the year!
How to see the Geminid meteor shower in Virginia

Latest News

This Jan. 27, 2021 image provided by The Tate Record shows a Senatobia Police vehicle in front...
Black child, 10, sentenced to probation and a book report for urinating in public
A strong coastal storm could also bring coastal flood warnings.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain and gusty winds Sunday
Nonprofit surprises families with a dream adaptive vacation.
Nonprofit surprises families with dream adaptive vacation
Some political leaders are now joining the fight to fix mail delays in the Richmond area.
Virginia political leaders now getting involved in Richmond mail delays