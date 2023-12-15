Your Money with Carlson Financial
Sunny and Pleasant today and tomorrow, Big rain/wind on Sunday

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day for heavy rain and wind
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:03 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert Weather Day Sunday for heavy rain, gusty winds, and the potential for coastal flooding.

Friday: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Cold and clear start, then lots of sunshine and warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny during the morning followed by increasing cloud cover through the afternoon. Lows near 30°, highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: First Alert Weather Day for gusty winds and heavy rain. Cloudy and breezy with light scattered rain showers arriving in the morning/midday. Wind and rain should pick up through the afternoon, continuing overnight. Minor coastal flooding possible. Rain total 1-2″.

Heaviest rain and wind likely Sunday evening and overnight. Wind gusts 30-40mph possible. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: close to 100%)

Monday: Lingering early morning rain showers likely. Mostly cloudy and staying breezy into the afternoon. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Breezy and Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible, mainly during the morning. Partly Sunny in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Forecast: Warmer Friday, tracking more rain Sunday into Monday
