Sunny and Pleasant today and tomorrow, Big rain/wind on Sunday

First Alert Weather Day Sunday for heavy rain, gusty winds, and the potential for coastal flooding.

Friday: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Cold and clear start, then lots of sunshine and warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny during the morning followed by increasing cloud cover through the afternoon. Lows near 30°, highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: First Alert Weather Day for gusty winds and heavy rain. Cloudy and breezy with light scattered rain showers arriving in the morning/midday. Wind and rain should pick up through the afternoon, continuing overnight. Minor coastal flooding possible. Rain total 1-2″.

Heaviest rain and wind likely Sunday evening and overnight. Wind gusts 30-40mph possible. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: close to 100%)

Monday: Lingering early morning rain showers likely. Mostly cloudy and staying breezy into the afternoon. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Breezy and Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible, mainly during the morning. Partly Sunny in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

