Shipping deadlines fast approaching to have mail, gifts delivered in time for Christmas

If you have been procrastinating mailing packages and greeting cards ahead of the holidays, you are quickly running out of time.
By Sarah Chakales
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you have been procrastinating mailing packages and greeting cards ahead of the holidays, you are quickly running out of time, especially if you want to save some money.

Valerie White was among the many people popping into a post office today.

“I am shipping a box to family in Michigan. And a bunch of Christmas cards,” White said.

Tomorrow, Dec. 16, is the deadline for USPS’ 5-day ground shipping to arrive before Christmas. That’s the postal service’s most economical option.

Some shipping deadlines are earlier this year because Christmas falls on a Monday.

The U.S. Postal Service, for example, will stop delivering Ground, First Class and Priority Mail on Saturday, Dec. 23.

Philip Bogenberger is the Communications Director for the U.S. Postal Service overseeing Virginia and North Carolina.

“We recommend that you mail by Dec. 16,” Bogenberger said. “Although, that’s to get it across the country. If you’re going locally, you probably have a couple more days. First Class mail, which includes your greeting cards, is Dec. 16. Priority Mail is Dec. 18, and then Priority Express is Dec. 20.”

A Priority Express One-Day shipping option is available until Dec. 21, but that will cost significantly more.

Other major mail carriers also have shipping deadlines approaching.

The last day to send mail via UPS 3-Day Select is Tuesday, Dec. 19. UPS 2nd Day Air is Wednesday, Dec. 20, and UPS Next Day Air is Thursday, Dec. 21.

Today was the deadline to ship via FedEx Ground, but the Express Saver deadline is Tuesday, Dec. 19.

FedEx Same-Day shipping is also available until Friday, Dec. 22, but again, it will cost you more.

Even though mail carriers have suggested shipping deadlines, delays can still happen, so it is always better to send early.

Or juke a relaxed approach to it, like White.

“If it gets there late, it won’t be the end of the world,” White said. “It’ll just be an extra surprise a couple of days later, so you know, I hope it will get there on time, but it’s not gonna be life or death.”

