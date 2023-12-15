Richmond residents frustrated about high water bills

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - High water bills are a hot topic among Richmond residents.

Some see bills more than 20 times higher than the amount they say they are used to paying.

“My recent bill stated I had a balance of $68 from the previous month and then an additional balance of more than $2,000,” said Justin Bowers.

Bowers says he also received a letter along with the bill. The letter header was addressed to him, but the salutation was addressed to someone he’d never heard of.

“I’m concerned that maybe someone’s account is mixed up with mine,” Bowers said.

Bowers isn’t the only resident experiencing this issue.

“Normally, it’s around $100. It’s been that way steady,” said Julie Lesueur. “Then the next bill that came in was $546, then I just looked up the current one, and it was around $1,100.”

Several other messages poured in, describing unusually high water bills. One woman told 12 On Your Side her bill reached nearly $10,000.

On top of the high bills, residents are concerned about being unable to get through to DPU when they call to inquire about the charges.

“It’s frustrating when you sit on the phone for an hour and a half, and you get disconnected,” Lesueur said. “So the only way to do it is to go in person, and when you work, it’s hard to do.”

The Department of Utilities responded to these complaints in a statement below:

“As noted in our customer letters, DPU has been tackling backlogs – many of which resulted during the pandemic, and some of which are associated with estimated meter reads.

As noted in the letters, if a customer’s meter has been inaccessible for an electronic reading, then the consumption was estimated. When an actual read occurs, adjustments to the bill are then made based on that reading – which can result in higher or lower actual consumption.

A source of water leaks in the home is another for increases in consumption. We encourage customers to read all customer letters for more details and assistance, including alternative ways to contact DPU.”

Within the customer letter, you can also find out how you can dispute a bill, apply for financial assistance, or send an email that will be addressed quickly by staff.

