Richmond neighbors penalized for not paying real estate taxes they never received

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Over on Oak Lane in Richmond’s West End, neighbors say they’re used to mail issues, but lately, it has reached a new extent.

A pocket of the neighborhood never received their last real estate tax bills, and no one realized until they got the late fees.

“One or two people in a neighborhood, that’s a different situation, but a cluster, a tightly bunched cluster of addresses, all of them failing to pay on time because they didn’t get it, then that’s not their fault,” neighbor Ken Davis said.

Davis is a former Deputy Attorney General who has never missed a real estate bill. He and many of his neighbors have lived in the same homes for the last 20 years, so they were shocked to see the penalties in the mail. Davis had to pay more than $800 in fees.

He filed a waiver to get a refund from the payment, and he says the city acknowledged they got it but has not said anything else. He says under Virginia law, he should not be at fault.

“The $800 penalty and interest charge is a measurable amount of money, a serious amount of money, but if it had been $8, I would be doing the same thing,” Davis said. “Section 58.1 3916 says explicitly that penalty and interest for failure to file a return or to pay a tax shall not be imposed if such failure was not the fault of the taxpayer.”

Davis says the late fees came at the tail end of the summer, and he paid them so he would not get any more fines. He filed his waiver more than two weeks ago.

He says he tried contacting the city’s financial office, but staff would not listen. He says a clerk told him that if the city mails a tax bill, the taxpayer is liable.

Davis says this goes against Virginia law and wants the city to refund everyone who was wrongfully given those late penalties if they never even received the initial bill.

Mail delivery problems are now coupled with a lack of help from the city.

Davis is not positive where the missing bills ever went, but he says after neighbors were trying to figure out what happened, one man mentioned he saw a carrier a few months back with a stack of letters from the City of Richmond.

The neighbor told Davis he saw the carrier stick the letters under some bushes.

“He went over, asked the carrier if he had made a mistake and, picked up the stack and noticed that the top letter from the city was addressed to him,” Davis said. “And he asked the carrier, ‘Can I keep this? Can I take it?’ and the carrier said yes, and he handed the rest of the letters from the city back to the carrier, who then said, ‘I don’t know what to do with these.’”

Davis said his neighbor then went into his house to open his letter and discovered that it was his real estate tax bill for the second half of 2023.

He says he reported the missing mail issues to the FBI and the Inspector General’s Office of the post office.

Davis was told the Inspector General has an investigator on the case. He also has been in touch with Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan about the issue to find a solution, along with Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin, who has been pushing the postal service to look into the missing mail problems.

Davis wonders what other important documents could be lost, but he wants the city to refund him and his neighbors right now.

“A lot of damage has been done already and the only thing that will even partially repay, or remedy, or mitigate the damage that’s been done is a full refund of those tax penalties.,” Davis said.

12 On Your Side reached out to the city to see if staff knew neighbors were wrongfully charged for bills they never received and if they would do anything about it.

A spokesperson for the city said in a statement, “The City of Richmond hates that our residents are having this problem with the U.S. Postal Service. We continue to encourage residents to reach out to the post office to rectify this mailing issue.”

