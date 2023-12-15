Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man sentenced for 2021 murder of Henrico teen

Jamirah Washington’s teachers described her as a 'bright light,' and a girl with a sense of...
Jamirah Washington’s teachers described her as a 'bright light,' and a girl with a sense of humor who had a whole future ahead of her.(Family)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man will spend 28 years behind bars for the murder of a 16-year-old girl in 2021.

Jihad Ruffin was sentenced to 30 years (10 of those suspended) for a murder (non capital felony) charge, three years for use of a firearm in a felony and 10 years (five of those suspended) for a malicious shooting. In total, he’ll spend 28 years in prison and then serve 10 years of probation.

‘I have to be her strength’: Father remembers teen killed at Henrico shopping center

On July 3, 2021, Henrico dispatchers received several calls about a shooting in the 4500 block of S. Laburnum Avenue on Saturday just before 5:30 p.m.

A 16-year-old girl, later identified by her family as Jamirah Washington, died from her injuries in the shooting at White Oak Village Shopping Center. Another victim, a male, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ruffin was found guilty of the three felony charges earlier this year.

